Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore to distribute food at YMCAs

(WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore has partnered with several organizations in the community to start distributing food safely to seniors, children and low-income families.

The organization aims to give the food to those at-risk and impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be four food distribution sites and five food donation drop-off sites at YMCA locations around the region.

Foodbank and YMCA staff will distribute and collect the food using a drive-through grab-and-go system, which is an adaptation of the foodbank’s current mobile pantry program model.

Mercy Chefs will also serve 2,000 premade meals per day for seniors and children.

The Foodbank will distribute food at these YMCA locations Fridays 9-11 a.m. and Tuesdays 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting Friday, March 20:

Suffolk Family YMCA 2769 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434

James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA 300 Crescent Drive, Franklin, VA 23851

The Y on Granby 2901 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23504

Greenbrier Family YMCA 1033 Greenbrier Pkwy., Chesapeake, VA 23320

Donation drop-off sites are at these locations:

Hilltop Family YMCA 1536 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 *Food donations may be made to these sites Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m.

Great Bridge/Hickory Family YMCA 633 South Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322 *Food donations may be made to these sites Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m.

Mt. Trashmore Family YMCA 4441 South Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452 *Food donations may be made to these sites Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m.

Taylor Bend Family YMCA *Food donations may be made to these sites Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m.

Eastern Shore Family YMCA 26164 Lankford Hwy., Onley, VA 23418 *Food donations may be made to this site Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Town of Cape Charles Firehouse 515 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310 *Food donations may be made to this site Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



