Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore to distribute food at YMCAs

Community Service

by:

Posted: / Updated:
79698282_1550680643489

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 01: Canned tomatoes line the shelves of a pantry at the SF-Marin Food Bank on May 1, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Food banks are bracing for higher food costs and an increased demand for food from the needy as food prices are skyrocketing due to a reduction in food […]

(WAVY) — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore has partnered with several organizations in the community to start distributing food safely to seniors, children and low-income families.

The organization aims to give the food to those at-risk and impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be four food distribution sites and five food donation drop-off sites at YMCA locations around the region.

Foodbank and YMCA staff will distribute and collect the food using a drive-through grab-and-go system, which is an adaptation of the foodbank’s current mobile pantry program model.

Mercy Chefs will also serve 2,000 premade meals per day for seniors and children.

The Foodbank will distribute food at these YMCA locations Fridays 9-11 a.m. and Tuesdays 5:30-7:30 p.m. starting Friday, March 20:

  • Suffolk Family YMCA 2769 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434
  • James L. Camp Jr. Family YMCA 300 Crescent Drive, Franklin, VA 23851
  • The Y on Granby 2901 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23504
  • Greenbrier Family YMCA 1033 Greenbrier Pkwy., Chesapeake, VA 23320

Donation drop-off sites are at these locations:

  • Hilltop Family YMCA 1536 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
    • *Food donations may be made to these sites Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Great Bridge/Hickory Family YMCA 633 South Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322
    • *Food donations may be made to these sites Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Mt. Trashmore Family YMCA 4441 South Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452
    • *Food donations may be made to these sites Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Taylor Bend Family YMCA
    • *Food donations may be made to these sites Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Eastern Shore Family YMCA 26164 Lankford Hwy., Onley, VA 23418
    • *Food donations may be made to this site Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
  • Town of Cape Charles Firehouse 515 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, VA 23310
    • *Food donations may be made to this site Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories