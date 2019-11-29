Bill DeSteph spends Thanksgiving serving the community

Community Service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Bill DeSteph followed his annual tradition, to prepare meals for the area’s homeless population.

Each year, Senator DeSteph prepares dinner at the Judeo Christian Outreach Center on Thanksgiving Day with family, friends, and volunteers.

“I consider it a great honor to be able to help out in the community,” said the Senator.

“A chance to give back, a chance to help my fellow residents of Virginia Beach, has been both rewarding and humbling.  I sincerely thank Executive Director Todd Walker, and all the folks at the JCOC, for inviting me each year.”

Senator Bill DeSteph

