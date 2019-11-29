Bill DeSteph spends Thanksgiving serving the community

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Bill DeSteph followed his annual tradition, to prepare meals for the area’s homeless population.

Each year, Senator DeSteph prepares dinner at the Judeo Christian Outreach Center on Thanksgiving Day with family, friends, and volunteers.

Happy Thanksgiving to all! Thankful for my family and friends for their loving support. Thankful to the citizens of… Posted by Senator Bill DeSteph on Thursday, November 28, 2019

“I consider it a great honor to be able to help out in the community,” said the Senator.