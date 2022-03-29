PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police and community liaisons are hosting a joint community forum on gun violence in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Bilal Muhammad, the president of the Stop the Violence Team and a participant in the planned forum, sent the flyer to 10 On Your Side Tuesday.

The event, called “The Tale of Two Cities: Gun Violence Epidemic,” will be held from 6-8 p.m. on April 6 in Portsmouth City Council Chambers, 801 Crawford Street in Portsmouth.

The forum coordinator is Bishop Barry Randall.

Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince and Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone are slated to participate, according to the flyer.

Other school, law enforcement and community partners will also be in attendance.