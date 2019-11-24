Community comes together for Thanksgiving food drive in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Members of the Churchland community gathered to Grove Church in Portsmouth to give away food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.

Members of the Grove Church along with local fraternity and sorority members gave out hundreds of turkeys.

Those in need were able to get a bag of food inside the church, and walk right out to a truck outside, where a turkey was handed off to them.

“We do a thanksgiving bag blessing every year. 500 families were here and we’re gathering the turkeys on the truck, we have the dry goods and bags as well and were able to bless 500 families, ” said Associate Pastor of Grove Church, Sarah McGirt.

“The response we’ve had its appreciated to be able to come out here, get a turkey and be able to have the necessary supplies to feed their families and thats what its all about meeting the needs of the people.” Raymond Wilkins, member of Kappa Lambda Chi Military Fraternity

The community members who took part say it makes them proud they are able to serve this way.

