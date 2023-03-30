NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In today’s Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode spoke with Erik Neil, the Macon and Joan Brock Director of The Chrysler Museum of Art, about the Perry Glass Studio Expansion. Watch the full conversation with the player on this page.

The Perry Glass Studio, a converted bank building, is now tripling in size with an expansion set to last about 20 months. Neil says the studio has been a success for the museum and they want to meet the growing demand of local schools and the community as a local hub for glass making.

Watch the full conversation to hear Neil speak about the museum’s current exhibits, future plans for growth, and what to expect from the expanded Perry Glass Studio.

To see the museum’s construction progress, click here.