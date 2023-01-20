HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY’s Sarah Goode speaks to CHKD’s Community Outreach Coordinator and Parent Educator, Michele Tryon. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

Tryon shares her expertise on how to help children cope after traumatic events. In the conversation, they dive into a variety of topics, including, how parents should act, how children process different types of stress, and when to seek additional help.

They way children cope following trauma is age dependent. Tryon offers an example that younger children may use play as a way to work through their stress.

It is possible children might need additional help. Tryon says that some children may experience changes in behavior, or signs of regression when experiencing stress. She says if parents notice persistent changes, speak to a pediatrician about what is going on, and if they need further intervention.

