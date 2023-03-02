HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode spoke with Virginia Peninsula Foodbank CEO Karen Joyner about what the end of emergency SNAP benefits means for the community and for the local food banks.

Joyner says with rising grocery prices, the Foodbank is already seeing an increase in need. In January, the Foodbank had a 30% increase. Numbers are not back for February, but she expects that need to increase.

With the change in benefits, there will be even more people that rely on local food pantries, mobile pantries, and distributions to get by each month.

According to Joyner, the people that will be most affected will be seniors, households with children, and those living with disabilities. She adds while some people might not be chronically food insecure, many live paycheck to paycheck. With one extra car payment, an accident, or an emergency, people could face difficulty without this emergency allotment they have relied on to make ends meet.

Joyner wants people to know the Foodbank will take out more food to provide for the increased need. And, will be here in this extra time of need.

If you are in need or able to donate, visit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank’s website here.