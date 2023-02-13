HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY’s Sarah Goode speaks to Thaler McCormick, CEO of ForKids, about the nonprofit organization and the housing crisis in Hampton Roads. Watch the conversation in the player on this page.

The nonprofit provides help to families in over 14 cities and counties in southeastern Virginia.

McCormick says, “the goal is breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty for families and children.”

The nonprofit is connected to about 290 families every day across ForKids’ programs, according to McCormick. 75% of the customers are children. Many resources and efforts go into addressing their needs.

McCormick has been with the company for 25 years and CEO since 2001. Over that time, the company has grown from helping seven to eight families to over 200 families a day. This growth has allowed them to also expand their reach, and offer more resources to the community.

The organization also manages the Housing Crisis Hotline, available to people all over Hampton Roads. If you need assistance, calling the hotline is the first step:

Housing Crisis Hotline, Call (757) 587-4202

During the conversation, McCormick shared the Hotline had received over 200 calls by 2 p.m. She noted that people are now calling the hotline at higher income levels than ever before. With the current need, there is not enough housing available for everyone.

McCormick says, “The number one thing we need as a community is to increase our housing stock at all levels.”

Watch the full conversation in the player to hear McCormick speak about the new eviction reduction program ForKids is implementing, a new youth program for teens, and more.

If you need assistance or are looking for more information, visit ForKids.org.