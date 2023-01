HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – In this Community Chat, WAVY’s Sarah Goode speaks to Councilwoman Mamie Johnson about the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events in Norfolk. Watch the conversation in the video player on this page.

In the conversation, Councilwoman Johnson speaks about the plans and the impact on the community. For more information on the events, click here.

