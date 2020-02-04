Live Now
Record breaking year for 10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families mission

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families mission has reached an all-time high.

We have collected 12,364 coats thanks to your generosity.

The campaign has been going on strong since early November.

10 On Your Side is celebrating its 27th year collecting coats with longtime partners Albano Cleaners. You can drop off any NEW or GENTLY used coats through Sunday, February 9.

To find out where you can pick up a coat, visit this link to see our comprehensive list of coat distribution sites across Hampton Roads.

