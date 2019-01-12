Coats for Families: Salvation Army has coats of all sizes ahead of cold snap

NORFOLK Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families Drive continues to impact our community, and on Friday members of the community were able to pick up coats.

The Salvation Army of Norfolk says they have extra coats to give out ahead of the cold snap.

Jessie Nunn Sr. visited the Salvation Army on Friday to pick up a jacket.

“I haven’t bought new clothes in God knows when,” said Nunn. “It’s a great help because when you get to a certain age you can’t afford certain things because of a fixed income.”

So far, more than 6,000 coats have been donated to WAVY’s campaign.

Mary Mann is a social service program manager with the Salvation Army and sees the need day in and day out.

“I saw a little boy at the bus stop this morning, just shivering with two coats and I thought, I need to get him another one, I need to get him a warmer one,” said Mann. “People are wonderful and they donate new coats when they can, we had a very nice lady, she found $10 coats on clearance at a fancy department store and she bought 20 of them and brought them in.”

Every single coat is dry cleaned through Albano’s Cleaners too. According to Mann, more than 200 coats have already been picked up and there are more than 100 coats here ready for families.

“It’s a blessing when you find something once in a while that catches your eye,” Nunn said.

You can pick up coats at the Salvation Army on Monday on Raby Road in Norfolk.

10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families campaign collects, cleans and distributes new and gently used coats from the Southside to the Peninsula, November 3, 2018 – January 20, 2019. Coats for Families is fueled by the warm hearts of 10 On Your Side’s long-time partners Albano’s Cleaners. Albano’s Cleaners’ main headquarters in Norfolk ensures every gently used coat is cleaned from Southside to the Peninsula. After cleaning, the coats are delivered to 10 On Your Side distribution partners by Harrison’s Moving & Storage and the Hiram Lodge.

