‘Coats for families’ collects thousands of coats for the winter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side is helping to keep local families warm this winter. Our Coats for Families drive is underway.

So far, we’ve collected more than 6-thousand coats. And we’ll keep going until February.



There were four locations distributing coats today. The Y on Granby Street in Norfolk, the Effingham Street Family Y in Portsmouth, the Greenbrier Family Y in Chesapeake and Mount Trashmore Family Y in Virginia Beach were all open to families who needed coats today.

Coats for families distribution is going on right now! @WAVY_News the YMCA on Granby says they’re in need of men’s coats. They say the men’s larger sizes are going quickly ! pic.twitter.com/JOkr2BlXCu — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) December 21, 2019

10 On Your Side was at the Y on Granby, where there was a line for the coats. There were coats for men, women, boys and girls but, the Major Gift director for the YMCA of South Hampton roads says, she is seeing a more specific need.

“I’m finding larger sizes for men we need a lot of large sizes for men, so if you have extra large, two X even three X, they are needing these extra sizes.”

“I came out to get some kids coats and my husband a coat. Everybody got the flu in my house so I walked all the way from up there on Hampton Blvd and I heard ya’ll on channel 10 today saying free coats,” said one Norfolk resident.

We are still looking to collect all sizes, including children’s coats.

If you would like to donate a coat, we have drop off locations on wavy.com. There, you can also find out the distribution dates and addresses if you’re in need of a coat.