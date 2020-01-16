Coats for Families collects nearly 11K coats for those in need

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side would like to thank everyone for their generosity and support during the 2019 -2020 Coats for Families drive.

Nearly 11,000 coats and jackets have been cleaned and returned to the public in public. Thus breaking last year’s record of about 8,000 coats.

Coats for Families runs through February 9.

This weekend, you can pick up coats at distributions at YMCA’s in Hampton Roads.

On Saturday, people can visit the Effingham Street YMCA in Portsmouth, and on Sunday people can visit the Greenbrier, Mt. Trashmore and Granby Street YMCA’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.