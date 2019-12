VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The coats are definitely coming in.

WAVY-TV 10 was at Dillard’s at the Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach Friday to collect coat donations for the Coats for Families initiative.

Coats for Families is a 27-year-strong effort to give coats to children and adults through the winter months.

On Friday, about 600 coats were donated.

WAVY is trying to surpass last year’s collection amount of 8,000 coats. So far, 3,000 have been donated.

Get more information on Coats for Families here.