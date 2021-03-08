10 On Your Side’s Coats for Families campaign sets new record

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For over 28 years, WAVY-TV 10 remains the only local station in the region collecting new or gently used coats for people all ages.

Once again, local businesses, non-profits, churches, and the Entercom Radio group teamed up for the 10 On Your Side Coats for Families campaign. Because of our community’s generosity, this

season’s campaign collected, cleaned, and distributed more than 15,000 coats. A new record!

“During such a difficult year, the generosity from our community partners and the people of

Hampton Roads has made this season’s Coats for Families drive the most successful yet,” said

Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “We are humbled and thankful for the

outpouring of support from our community and sponsors to help our neighbors in need.”

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, American Mechanical, JES, Casey Auto Group, 1st Advantage

Federal Credit Union, Hampton Roads Honda Dealers, Berkshire Hathaway, along with Red Mill

Commons, Marketplace at Hilltop, Diamonds Direct, and Albano Cleaners took part in the

incredible initiative serving as a drop off location for coats.

Coats for Families is fueled by the warm hearts of 10 On Your Side’s long-time partner Albano

Cleaners. Their main headquarters in Norfolk ensures every gently used coat is cleaned and

ready for its next owner. Even through these difficult times, Albano Cleaners feels their

participation is more crucial than ever.

After cleaning, Harrison’s by Apple Moving delivered all the coats to our distribution partners.