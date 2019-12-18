Coat distribution being held Wednesday at Tidewater Drive Foodbank in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — WAVY’s Coats for Families Drive is holding another coat distribution event on Wednesday at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.

If you or a loved one are in need, stop by the 800 Tidewater Drive location from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last.

WAVY has already gathered 6,000 coats this season to give to people in need, and we’re getting close to our 8,000 coat goal. Albano Cleaners on W. 22nd Street in Norfolk has partnered with 10 On Your Side to clean every coat donated.

About half of the donated coats have been cleaned and distributed so far.

If you can’t make Wednesday’s event, several more are being held in partnership with the YMCA of South Hampton Roads this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Sites include Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach, Granby Street in Norfolk, Effingham Street in Portsmouth, and Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake.

For more information, visit WAVY’s Coats for Families page.