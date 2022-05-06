HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Clean the Bay day is back!

Virginia’s largest and longest-running annual litter cleanup took a hiatus during the height of the pandemic, but it’s back in its traditional format for 2022.

This year, the event is being held on June 4 and with more than 200 cleanup sites planned across Virginia there is likely one near you. Use this interactive map or locations list to find a convenient location.

Beginning at 9 a.m. that day, thousands of volunteers will gather at these sites to remove litter and debris from parks, local waterways, beaches and trails.

“Clean the Bay Day is an easy way for anyone to make the world a better place. There’s nothing like the satisfaction of seeing how much cleaner you’ve left your community after a few short hours of working with a group of volunteers,” said CBF Grassroots Coordinator Lisa Renee Jennings. “While it seems small, when everyone joins together the cumulative benefits to the environment are astounding.”

2019 Clean the Bay Day, Richmond area. Some VIPs and other notables in the pics include Rep. Spanberger, CBF Trustee Otis Jones, Ann Jennings, DCR Director Clyde Christman, Rotary Clubs of Richmond, and a lot of folks from Richmond’s Hispanic community.

Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Clean the Bay Day organizers say the most common items removed include plastic bags, bottles, aluminum cans, and cigarette butts.

The event is open to all ages. If you’d like to volunteer at a local cleanup site or get more information about Clean the Bay Day, go to www.cbf.org/clean.