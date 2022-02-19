City offices and services closed in observance of Washington’s birthday

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As cities across Hampton Roads celebrate Washington’s birthday (also known as President’s Day) on February 21, community members can expect a change in city operations.

Here’s what you need to know in your community:

CHESAPEAKE

All City of Chesapeake offices, courts, community centers, libraries, and the Chesapeake Visitor Center will be closed on Monday, February 21 in observance of Presidents Day holiday. There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

HAMPTON

Hampton city offices will be closed on Monday, February 21 for the Presidents Day holiday. This includes all courts, the Treasurer’s Office, the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office, DMV Select and the Peninsula Health District and clinics.

Schools, libraries, community centers, neighborhood centers, the Hampton Aquatic Center and the Fort Monroe Pool will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21.

There will be no regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Monday, February 21. Mondays collections will be made on Wednesday, February 23.

Sweeping scheduled for Monday, Feb. 21, will be done on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Sweeping scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, will be done on Friday, Feb. 25.

NEWPORT NEWS

All Newport News city offices, libraries and the Recovery Operations Center will be closed on Monday, February 21.

There will be no garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections on Monday, February 21. All collections for the week will be delayed one day.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will be open for adoptions from noon until 5 p.m. on Feb. 21.

NORFOLK

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including libraries and recreation centers, are closed on Monday, February 21, in observance of Washington’s Birthday.

The Consolidated Courts Complex, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health are also closed on Monday, February 21.

Requests for bulk collection on Tuesday, February 22, must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, February 18.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station will be open on Monday, February 21, from 8 a.m. until noon to receive household hazardous waste.

PORTSMOUTH

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, February 21 in observance of Washington’s Birthday.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, February 21 and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, February 23.

All Portsmouth Public Libraries and Museums will be closed on Monday, February 21.

SUFFOLK

In observance of the George Washington Day holiday, Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, February 21, 2022. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The City observes all state-designated holidays. George Washington Day is considered a holiday for the Commonwealth of Virginia and all State offices are closed on this day.

Suffolk Public Works Department will pick up trash as scheduled the period of February 22nd through February 25th. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes the period of February 22nd through February 25th. Suffolk Public Works Department reminds you that trash must be placed at curbside no later than 7:00 a.m. on the day of collection. For more information on refuse collection, please call Public Works at 514-7630.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk and the Regional Landfill will be open Monday, February 21st from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule Monday, February 21st.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Monday, February 21st. The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Monday, February 21st. The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Monday, February 21st.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open Monday, February 21st; however, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, February 21st.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, February 21st. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open on Monday, February 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be open on Monday, February 21st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on Monday, February 21st. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open on Monday, February 21st.

WILLIAMSBURG

City of Williamsburg offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. This includes all offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street.

Quarterpath Recreation Center will be closed Saturday, Feb. 19 through Monday, Feb. 21. Waller Mill Park will follow normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garbage and recycling will be collected on its regular schedule Monday and Tuesday. For water emergencies after hours, weekends, and holidays, please call 757-220-2331.