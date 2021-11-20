City closings, schedule changes for Thanksgiving 2021

A Thanksgiving meal is seen in an undated file photo. (Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Many cities, county offices and organizations are closing in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Here is the list of changes in your city or county:

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City government offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Thanksgiving.

City Offices and courts will close at noon on Wednesday, November 24 and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

DMV Select is closing at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and remains closed Thursday and Friday.

Public libraries, community centers and CIBH will close at noon on Wednesday, November 24 and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

There will be no trash or recycling collections on Thursday, November 25. Thursday’s pickup will be collected on Friday, November 26. Friday’s trash and recycling collections will be made on Saturday, November 27.

Gloucester

Gloucester County Offices will close at noon on Wednesday, November 24 and will remain closed on November 25 and 26.

Hampton

City Offices: closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26

closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26 City schools: closed all week

closed all week Garbage collection: No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Thursday or Friday, Nov. 25-26. Thursday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Friday’s collection will be made Monday, Nov. 29.

No regular recycling, refuse, bulk trash or yard waste collection on Thursday or Friday, Nov. 25-26. Thursday’s collection will be made Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Friday’s collection will be made Monday, Nov. 29. Landfill: closed Thursday, re-opens Friday

closed Thursday, re-opens Friday Libraries, community centers, neighborhood centers, Hampton Aquatic Center, Fort Monroe Pool, Treasurer’s Office & Commissioner of Revenue’s Office, DMV Select, Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center, Air Power Park, Yard Waste Site, Human Services: closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26

closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26 Public golf courses: open Thursday until 1 p.m.; regular hours Friday

open Thursday until 1 p.m.; regular hours Friday City Parks, Bluebird Gap Farm, Hampton History Museum & Carousel: closed Thursday, regular hours Friday

closed Thursday, regular hours Friday James T. Wilson Fishing Pier: Open Wednesday until 6 p.m.; opens Friday at 8 a.m.

James City County

James City County offices, facilities, services, libraries and courts will observe the following schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday:

County Offices: Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26

Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 James City County Recreation Center and Abram Frink Jr. Community Center: Closed Thursday, Nov. 25

Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Parks: All County parks are open Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26

All County parks are open Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 Park Stores and Guest Services Offices: Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Little Creek Reservoir Park, James City County Marina and Freedom Park office/stores are closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26

Chickahominy Riverfront Park, Little Creek Reservoir Park, James City County Marina and Freedom Park office/stores are closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 Convenience Centers: Tewning Road and Jolly Pond Road are closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Toano Convenience Center is closed until further notice.

Tewning Road and Jolly Pond Road are closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Toano Convenience Center is closed until further notice. Garbage Transfer Station: Closed Thursday, Nov. 25

Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Curbside Recycling: One-day delay beginning with Thursday. Thursday’s recycling will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s will be picked up on Saturday

One-day delay beginning with Thursday. Thursday’s recycling will be picked up on Friday, and Friday’s will be picked up on Saturday Libraries: Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26

Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 Courts: Close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 24. Closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26

Newport News

City Offices : closed Thurs., Nov. 25 and Fri., Nov. 26

: closed Thurs., Nov. 25 and Fri., Nov. 26 Libraries :closed Thurs., Nov. 25 and Fri., Nov. 26

:closed Thurs., Nov. 25 and Fri., Nov. 26 Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections : Thurs., Nov. 25 collections will take place on Mon., Nov. 29. All regularly scheduled collections for the week of Nov. 29 will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

: Thurs., Nov. 25 collections will take place on Mon., Nov. 29. All regularly scheduled collections for the week of Nov. 29 will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday. Recovery Operations Center : closed Nov. 25-27

: closed Nov. 25-27 Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – closed for adoptions Thurs., Nov. 25; open for adoptions 12 pm – 5 pm, Fri., Nov. 26; reunite lobby open daily 8 am – 5 pm for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s government offices will be closed on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24. All recreation centers and libraries will reopen at normal business hours on Saturday, November 27.

The Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse will close at noon on Wednesday, November 24.

Waste Management will collect Thursday, November 25 routes on Saturday, November 27. Friday, November 26 routes will be collected as normal. Requests for bulk waste collection on Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27, must be made before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be closed on Thursday, November 25. Regular business hours will resume for Norfolk residents on Saturday, November 27. Household hazardous waste is accepted between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

Street sweeping scheduled for Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, will be made up within the following two weeks, based on availability.

Suffolk

City of Suffolk offices will close at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, and remain closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. Normal operations will resume Monday, November 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Trash and recycling regularly scheduled for pickup on Thursday, November 25 will be collected on Friday, November 26. Trash regularly scheduled for pickup on Friday, November 26 will be collected on Saturday, November 27.

Businesses located in the Downtown Business Overlay District (DBOD) will have their collection day run on the regular schedule on Friday, November 26.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be closed Thursday, November 25th and will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 26. The Regional Landfill will be closed on Thursday, November 25, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, November 26.

Suffolk Transit will not be in operation on Thursday, November 25 due to the holiday. Suffolk Transit will run as scheduled on Wednesday, November 24, Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.

Suffolk Parks & Recreation Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Wednesday, November 24 and will remain closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26.

The East Suffolk Recreation Center and the Whaleyville Recreation Center will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and will remain closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and will reopen on Monday, November 29.

Suffolk’s four major parks (Lone Star Lakes, Constant’s Wharf, Sleepy Hole, Bennett’s Creek) will remain open during the holiday. However, no park attendant will be on duty from 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 24 until Monday, November 29.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24 and will remain closed through November 28th. Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 29.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will close at 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 24, and will remain closed Thursday, November 25 through Monday, November 29. The Suffolk Art Gallery will reopen on Tuesday, November 30.

The Suffolk Tourism Visitor Center and Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be closed Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 for the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Visitor Center will reopen at 9 a.m. and the Train Museum at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 27.

The Suffolk Executive Airport Terminal and restaurant will be closed on Thursday, November 25. The airfield and self-serve fuel island will remain open. The terminal will be open on Friday, November 26 but unmanned. The restaurant will be open on Friday, November 26.

Virginia Beach

City of Virginia Beach offices will close on November 25 and 26. In addition, Thursday, November 25 trash collection will take place on Saturday, November 27.

Williamsburg

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, City of Williamsburg offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. This includes the offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street and Quarterpath Recreation Center.

The Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse on Monticello Avenue closes at noon Wednesday, Nov. 24 and is closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.

Waller Mill Park is closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. It follows normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 26.

The holiday does not affect trash or recycling in the City. It is a Blue Route Week for leaf collection; leaf collection will not occur on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26. For water and sewer emergencies after hours, weekends, and holidays, please call 757-220-2331.