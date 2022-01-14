City Closings for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) addresses a rally at a church in Birmingham, Alabama, 14th October 1963. (Photo by Frank Rockstroh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The following local cities and services have announced changes to their calendar in observation of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which falls on Monday, Jan. 17 this year.

CHESAPEAKE

All City offices, courts, community centers, libraries, and the Chesapeake Visitor Center will be closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules. Due to continued staffing shortages, though, the Waste Management Division is at least one week behind on bulk waste and bagged yard waste collection.

HAMPTON

The city of Hampton will close all of its offices on Monday, Jan. 17.

Residents with Monday trash pickup will have their collection rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 19, including refuse, recycling, bulk and yard waste. The city’s landfill will be open, but the yard waste site will be closed.

Street Sweeping scheduled for Monday will be done on Monday, Jan. 31 instead.

City schools and libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17.

The offices of the Commissioner of Revenue and the Treasurer will be closed, as will DMV Select.

Neighborhood center, the Hampton Aquatics Center and the Fort Monroe Pool will be closed on Jan. 17.

The city’s parks and golf courses will be open, as well as the Hampton History Museum.

NEWPORT NEWS

City offices and libraries – closed Monday, Jan. 17

Recreation centers – open regular operating hours

Garbage, recycling and bulk waste collections – No collections on Monday, Jan. 17. All collections for the week will be delayed one day, i.e., Monday’s collections will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s on Wednesday, Wednesday’s on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday.

Recovery Operations Center (i.e., convenience/drop-off center) – closed Monday, Jan. 17

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (serves the residents of Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson and York County) – open for adoptions 12-5 on Monday, Jan. 17; reunite lobby open daily from 8 am – 5 pm for owner surrenders, reclaims and stray drop offs.

NORFOLK

City of Norfolk offices will be closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The closures include libraries and recreation centers.

The Norfolk Courthouse, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health will close Monday, January 17.

Requests for bulk waste collection on Tuesday, January 18, must be made before 3 p.m. on Friday, January 14. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be open on Monday, January 17 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

PORTSMOUTH

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.

Trash Collection – There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, January 17. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, January 19. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 17, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Monday, January 17.

Recreation Centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 17.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk City offices will be closed Monday, January 17, 2022 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

There will be no change to trash or recycling collection schedule.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open Monday, January 17 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The Regional Landfill will be open Monday, January 17 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, January 17.

All Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) along with the East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center will be closed Monday, January 17.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Monday, January 17.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, January 17.

All Suffolk City Libraries (Morgan Memorial, North Suffolk, Chuckatuck) will be closed Monday, January 17.

VIRGINIA BEACH

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be CLOSED on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers

All Virginia Beach staffed city parks and park facilities

All Virginia Beach public libraries

All Virginia Beach city public schools and administration offices

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts & Box Office

TCC/City of Virginia Beach Joint-Use Library

The Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Thoroughgood House and the Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court and clerk’s offices

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney

Virginia Beach Visitor Information Centers at 2100 Parks Ave. and at Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park

West Neck Recycling Center

The following facilities will be OPEN to the public on Monday, Jan. 17:

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Timed Tickets Online)

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market: Merchants open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Visit www.vbgov.com/farmersmarket for individual merchant hours); Management Office closed

HAMPTON ROADS TRANSIT

Hampton Roads Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday, January 17. Click here for more information on HRT schedules and fares.

VIRGINIA DMV

All DMV offices, the DMV Direct call center and social media customer service will be closed on Monday, January 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

More than 50 transactions are available 24/7 at http://dmvNOW.com/appt.