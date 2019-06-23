Chopper 10 joins ‘Touch-A-Truck’ event with Norfolk first responders

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Kids of all ages enjoyed the “Touch-A-Truck” event at the Norfolk Premium Outlets on Saturday.

First responders from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Police Department, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Airport Police all attended the event.

Chopper 10 also made a special appearance.

Kids, and adults, got to explore the various vehicles used by first responders and participate in other fun activities.

There will be another “Touch-A-Truck” event for Public Safety Day next Saturday at the same location.