Children’s Museum celebrates annual Military Appreciation Day for Fleet Week

Community

by: WAVY News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

191012-N-OQ778-1030 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 12, 2019) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Cody Hakey, assigned to Naval Station Norfolk, introduces military working dog “Erol” to guests at the Children’s Museum of Virginia as part of 2019 Fleet Week Hampton Roads, Oct. 12. Fleet Week honors the sacrifices and contributions of Sailors, past and present, who are our neighbors, volunteers and citizens who actively work each day to enhance the quality of life for area residents, and recognizes Hampton Roads as “America’s Navy Town.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kody A. Phillips)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Museum of Virginia hosted its 4th annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday in celebration of Fleet Week in Hampton Roads.

Hundreds of visitors, both military and civilians, attended the event in Portsmouth.

It was a chance to interact with the military and thank them for their service, but also a chance for kids of all ages to experience a variety of educational activities.

There were several static displays and demonstrations for the children to learn more about military careers.

They even got to try on U.S. Marine Corps gear.

191012-N-OQ778-1038 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Oct. 12, 2019) A child tries on a fire protection suit at the Children’s Museum of Virginia as part of 2019 Fleet Week Hampton Roads, Oct. 12. Fleet Week honors the sacrifices and contributions of Sailors, past and present, who are our neighbors, volunteers and citizens who actively work each day to enhance the quality of life for area residents, and recognizes Hampton Roads as “America’s Navy Town.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kody A. Phillips)

