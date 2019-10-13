Children’s Museum celebrates annual Military Appreciation Day for Fleet Week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Children’s Museum of Virginia hosted its 4th annual Military Appreciation Day on Saturday in celebration of Fleet Week in Hampton Roads.
Hundreds of visitors, both military and civilians, attended the event in Portsmouth.
It was a chance to interact with the military and thank them for their service, but also a chance for kids of all ages to experience a variety of educational activities.
There were several static displays and demonstrations for the children to learn more about military careers.
They even got to try on U.S. Marine Corps gear.