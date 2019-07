WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn stopped by the WAVY studios to talk about this year’s National Night Out events. He said they outgrew last year’s location for the event, so they are moving it to High Street, just off Richmond Road this year. He’s hoping at least 500 people will attend. There will be lots of food and fun activities.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Find a complete list of local National Night Out events at this link.