Catholic Charities of Eastern Va. are taking Halloween costume donations

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A Catholic charity is stepping up to fill the Halloween void for local children in need.

The Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia is now accepting new or gently used costumes for the children of parents in their parenting support program.

The program is taking a wide range of donations. They provided 10 On Your Side with a list of their most needed items…

New or gently used costumes (ages 0-10)

Halloween masks

Costumes accessories

Unused Halloween face make-up

Candy pails or treat bags

The costume drive is taking place now through October 25 at two separate donation drop-off areas.

Locations:

VIRGINIA BEACH (5361 Virginia Beach Blvd.)

NEWPORT NEWS (12829 Jefferson Ave., Suite 101)

The drop-off locations are open between 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

If you have any additional questions, you can email Margot Davis at mdavis@cceva.org

