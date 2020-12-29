Car enthusiasts host drive-by cruise to support woman’s fight against cancer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Danielle Strachan comes from a family of car enthusiasts. So when she was first diagnosed with cancer, those closest to her hosted a car show in her honor. They called it “Cars Against Cancer” and had over 350 vehicles attend in 2018.

Just six months after the show, Danielle rang the bell announcing her remission in December of that same year. However, almost two years to the day, Danielle shared that her cancer had returned in 2020. Close friends say she starts treatment on December 28.

“Once she goes into remission she will be sent to Duke University Medical Center for a bone marrow transplant… the family does not have to find a donor because her sister Alyssa is a 100% match,” says John Herbert with the Car Club Council of Hampton Roads.

With that in mind, those with John’s organization and 757 Auto Events hosted another event in her honor on Sunday before she was sent away for treatment.

John says Danielle was able to go to college for nursing during her remission and received her CNA certificate as a licensed nurses aide. She hopes to continue school in the future.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.