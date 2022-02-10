Bank of America COVID-19 booster program donates $35,000 to Hampton Roads food banks

Volunteer Ana Willis fills a bag with food items for the backpack program at Feeding America food bank in Elizabethtown, Ky., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from group activities. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As a result of their COVID-19 Employee Booster Initiative, Bank of America is donating $35,000 to two Hampton Roads-based food banks.

Earlier in 2021, Bank of America announced it would make a $100 donation to local hunger relief organizations and food banks for each employee in Hampton Roads who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccine and notified the bank before the end of January.

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank will split the $35,000 donation with each set to receive $17,500.

“As the pandemic continues to impact Hampton Roads, food banks and hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families,” said Frank Castellanos, President, Bank of America Hampton Roads. “Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity.”

The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore delivered more than 19 million pounds of food in its most recent fiscal year, including 5.3 million pounds of fresh produce. For every $10 donated, the food bank can provide more than 13 meals.

“We are grateful to Bank of America for its continued generosity in helping us help those facing food insecurity,” says Emma Inman, APR, Chief Impact Officer at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “COVID and inflation, which continues to drive up costs for basic necessities including food, are exacerbating the need in our community, so this initiative is especially impactful, providing not only resources to support our efforts but also increasing the numbers of those vaccinated.”

In addition, the funding raised by the booster program will help Virginia Peninsula Foodbank provide 70,000 meals to individuals, families, children, seniors, and veterans throughout the greater Peninsula region.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant contribution from Bank of America’s booster program that will lead to even more people in our community receiving healthy meals during a time when pandemic effects and rising costs for basic needs expenses are causing a strain on family budgets,” said Karen Joyner, Virginia Peninsula Foodbank’s Chief Executive Officer. “Bank of America has remained a valued partner in our mission to distribute food to minimize hunger and maximize nutrition, and we are grateful for their commitment to our community’s health and compassion for our neighbors in need.”

Since 2015, Bank of America has donated nearly $150 million toward hunger relief efforts.