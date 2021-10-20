AskHRGreen website celebrating 10-year anniversary by honoring 10 local ‘eco-educators’ with $1K awards

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — AskHRGreen.org is celebrating 10 years of educating Hampton Roads in making good environmental choices and celebrating by nominating 10 “eco-educators” with $1,000 rewards.

Nominations are now open at www.askHRgreen.org/GreenStars and will be accepted through Dec.15, 2021.

10 of those nominated educators will receive an award of $1,000 which can be used for needs such as supplies, classroom resources, and more.

AskHRgreen.org team leader Katie Cullipher says they are looking for teachers who have gone above and beyond to promote stewardship in their schools and communities.

“This could be a teacher who created a learning garden on school grounds, a civic-minded resident who led an ecology club in their community or anyone who has developed creative and innovative ways to connect students to the natural world around them.”

The website launched in July of 2011 providing a central source for Hampton Roads residents to learn about recycling, smart water use, and keeping local waterways clean.

Nominations are open to any educator working with youth K-12 in Hampton Roads. The awards will be announced in early 2022.