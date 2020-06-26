As eviction moratorium ends, ForKids gives rent, mortgage assistance

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk nonprofit is expecting its housing crisis hotilne will soon see a significant increase in calls, as a moratorium halting evictions in Virginia is lifted.

The nonprofit, ForKids, says it’s ready to help connect residents with resources.

The moratorium, which was put in place as thousands lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, lifts June 29 following an order by the Supreme Court of Virginia.

ForKids said its housing crisis hotline will begin taking applications for newly-announced state rental and mortgage assistance.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the new program Thursday during a press conference. The $50 million in assistance funds come from the federal CARES Act.

Northam also called on chief circuit court judges to further extend the moratorium, although that hadn’t happened as of Thursday night.

“The great news is there are many new resources available. The challenge is getting households connected quickly. There are numerous and varying eligibility requirements depending on where you live and your personal economic situation. Our goal is to connect people quickly to the resources for which they are eligible,” ForKids CEO Thaler McCormick said.

Anyone needing rental or mortgage assistance should contact the housing crisis hotline at 757-587-4202.

The Hotline serves 14 cities and counties in Hampton Roads.

Latest Posts: