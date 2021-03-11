Annual Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival fundraiser for volunteer rescue squad will be held drive-thru style

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Don’t worry, Virginia Beach. The annual Oyster Roast and Craft Beer Festival fundraiser to benefit the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is still going to happen.

It’s just going to look a little different this year.

The 45th-annual fundraiser will be held drive-thru and pick-up style this year as the area battles the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s what’s available for pick-up: fresh fried hush puppies and oyster stew from The Beach Bully BBQ Restaurant, homemade oyster stew from Soup Love of Virginia Beach, fresh Eastern Shore oysters and clams from Ocean Cove Seafood, gourmet cookies and more.

Boxed meals, soup pints, and oyster and clam orders are available.

Those who came can also through through the rescue squad station, meet the squad members and see music, balloons and sponsor signs.

Volunteer rescue squads are supported in part by tax dollars, but each squad must purchase their own ambulances, equipment and supplies. That’s there community donations come into play.

Here are the event details:

Sunday, March 21

740 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: boxed meals $30 stew pints $16 oysters and clams $25-$45



Orders can be placed at vbvrs.org.