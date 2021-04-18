American Red Cross in critical need for blood as things get back to normal

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — As more people get vaccinated and lives start to get back to normal, there’s one thing that will stay the same–the need for blood.

“Whether it’s a pandemic, no pandemic, big incidents car accidents never stop traumas never stop, said American Red Cross Spokesperson, Christy Carneal.

Carneal says last week the red cross saw the lowest blood donor turnout since the pandemic began more than a year ago. It turns out, folks were stepping up to save lives during the heat of COVID-19 than they are now.

Carneal says in this time of easing back into a new normal, the need for blood has increased recently.

“More and more hospitals and places are doing elective surgeries now than they were doing during the pandemic things are being rescheduled or things that were put off during the pandemic are no longer being put off,” Carneal said.

There’s also at least 10 others in the area happening this week, click here to sign up.