American Red Cross celebrates heroes among us

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — There are heroes among us. Throughout our community, every day, people are performing extraordinary acts.

Tuesday, the American Red Cross of Coastal Virginia honored 19 people who helped through disaster relief, blood and organ donation and more.

Among this year’s recipients was Mitch Riley. The Virginia Beach firefighter became a hero on a cold morning in December last year when he rescued two toddlers from their burning home.

Blinded by smoke, he stretched out his hand to feel and find one child passed out on the ground. Then with fire rolling across the ceiling, he went to another room to rescue the other.

“There were so many people other than me that helped the kids that day and I’m really just glad that they are doing well is my biggest concern.“ Riley told WAVY.com.

One of those other people Riley spoke of is Daniel Williams. Before firefighters arrived in his neighborhood that day, he heard the screams of a terrified mother. He saved a third child by running into the flames, risking his own life without hesitation.

“There wasn’t anything to do but to help,“ Williams said.

Dr. Louisa Rodriguez left her Hampton Roads home in September 2018 and headed straight into the devastation caused by hurricane Florence. She spent four months in North Carolina, fearlessly navigating unfamiliar territory and breaking down language barriers to help those too afraid to ask for assistance.

She told WAVY.com, “I’m a very, very positive person and I always say if you don’t come to me I will get to you and I will get to you because I know you need me.“

William Oast rolled up his sleeves to single handedly help 2,000 people, according to the Red Cross. He has made blood and platelet donations for decades. Oast often hand writes notes to people telling them he has donated in their honor and urges them to consider donating too.

Proceeds from the annual event, held in Newport News this year, will benefit the programs and services of the American Red Cross in Coastal, Virginia.