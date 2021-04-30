African American Creative Community Series honors servant leaders; WAVY-TV and WAVY’s Regina Mobley recognized

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk-based organization is recognizing servant leaders in the community.

On Friday, they honored 10 On Your Side with two special awards that truly mean a lot to all of us.

The African American Creative Community Series (AACCS) is all about honoring people who go above and beyond for their communities. Over the last six years, they’ve honored hundreds of community leaders here in Hampton Roads.

“The late, great Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior often asked, ‘what are you doing or how are you servicing others?’,” said Dr. Tonya M. Shell, AACCS founder and executive director.

That’s the question that constantly runs through Shell’s mind when her organization selects its annual honorees.

“What are they doing to service the community? Are they involved in community service projects? Is it a one-and-done type of thing or is it a lifespan of service to the community?” said Shell.

Shell founded the organization six years ago and partners with the Multicultural Diversity Committee at the Norfolk Public Library.

Every year, Shell and a “silent committee” — people who do not have ties to Hampton Roads — select “servant leaders” who go above and beyond in their careers, and helping in the community.

Today, 10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley was honored with a distinguished lifetime achievement award, the 2021 Feminine Freedom Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Regina Mobley is service, Regina Mobley is community,” said Shell. “She’s done a lifetime of commitment not only to her craft, but to her community.”

Shell says they give these awards because they believe people should be recognized for what they do, not who they know or how much money they raise for an organization.

She hopes it inspires more people in the community to give back.

“Knowing that people are continuously doing work and they’re being honored for their work and their worth,” said Shell.

Shell also honored 10 On Your Side for our work in the community, and our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

You can learn more about the organization by clicking here.