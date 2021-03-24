‘Adopt a Senior’ group brings joy to teenagers missing out on rites of passage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 2021 is not shaping up to be what most high school seniors hope for.

Classes have been mostly virtual, and in-person rites of passage like prom and graduation may not happen.

After talking to her graduating niece, Shelleigh Borte of Norfolk decided she would try to bring some joy to an otherwise rough year.

With the help of her sister, Borte started a Facebook group called “Hampton Roads Adopt a Senior Class of 2021.”

The idea is that a parent posts about their graduating senior, and another parent or community member “adopts” the senior, offering them support in the form of encouraging messages, gifts, yard signs and even socially-distanced visits.

Borte first saw the concept of a senior “adoption” circulating on social media last year, around the beginning of the pandemic.

“I couldn’t find anything for Hampton Roads, so I said, ‘We’ll just start it,’” Borte said. “It took off immediately.”

In the one month since Borte created the group, it has grown to more than 1,000 members, with more than 200 seniors “adopted.”

One of those seniors is Aiden Kirk of Chesapeake, whose mother posted her name and information in the group, hoping she would be surprised by an adoption.

“I didn’t even know about it,” Aiden said. “It made my day when I got it in the mail. She gave me my favorite snacks and candy and chips and a coloring book.”

Aiden’s mom, Kirsten Kirk, also adopted a senior from another school.

“Once I read what the program was all about, I couldn’t pass it up,” Kirk said. “It’s good to spoil them and make them feel like other people in the community are proud of them and everything they’ve done.”

The surprises and gifts are fun, but the Kirks say the group has also reminded them that not even a pandemic can diminish their sense of community pride.

“It really gives you a good sense of, not only community, but just the togetherness again, because we’ve been so isolated,” Kirk said.

Borte would like to expand the group even further, since its membership skews heavily toward Virginia Beach.

To join, send a request to Borte via Facebook.