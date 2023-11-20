HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride for “Blackout Wednesday” this holiday season.

According to DSHR, the day before Thanksgiving is when many celebrate the start of the holidays. This usually comes with an increase in the overconsumption of alcohol.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 23 at 4 a.m., Lyft is teaming up with DSHR to make sure that Hampton Roads residents have a safe holiday. Free or reduced fare rides will be offered to alcohol-impaired drivers.

Residents aged 21 and older can download the Lyft app and enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s payment tab to receive their safe transportation home. The code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22 on the DSHR website.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads flyer for Thanksgiving Eve

According to DSHR, drunk-driving related crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday season. In the year 2021, 36 drivers were in alcohol-impaired fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve.

“It is critical that anyone heading out to a bar or party take precaution and plan for a sober driver to see them home safely,” says Jonathan Turner, 757 Sober Ride Chairperson. “Unfortunately, the Thanksgiving Eve celebration has become a particularly dangerous night on the roads. We want drivers to take this night seriously. Driving drunk is deadly, and no one should ever take that risk.”