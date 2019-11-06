$40K in profits from Homearama ‘charity house’ donated to Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office youth programs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A new home in Chesapeake was just sold, and a big chunk of the profit is going to a good cause.

“This home represents hope, hope of what we can do with the community working together so we can really bring the kids of Chesapeake up to a point where they can give back,” said Major David Rosado with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office.

Audra and Joseph Benton with East Coast Development are participating in Homearama and have designated their house a “charity house.”

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office’s “Children Today Leaders Tomorrow” non-profit was their choice.

On Wednesday morning, the Bentons presented the check of over $40,000.

“It actually just puts a warm place in my heart to be honest with you, I wish I had the ability to do one of these a month,” said a smiling Audra Benton.

This means all of that money will help mentor and support Chesapeake’s children through the different CTLT programs.

“We can do so much activities, mentoring, leadership activities as well as taking the kids out on different programs,” Rosado said.

Audra says the home was a labor of love.

She says so many people offered free or discounted services when they found out what they were doing, everything from the HVAC equipment to appliances and plumbing to the garage doors.

“I think the members of our community really spoke out and said ‘we’re here, we want to better our community, what can we do to help it?’ And that’s what this house’s really helped to show us,” Audra said.

It’s also important to note the realtor, Mike Zimmerman, also donated his commission.

The last chance to get a look at the house during Homearama is this weekend.