ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) – The Festival of Lights is coming back to the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital this holiday season.

This will be the 40th year for the Festival of Lights. The event aims to celebrate the holidays with a traditional in person gathering under the canopy in front of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Lights for the event can be purchased in any quantity for 10 dollars each. There will also be an opportunity to purchase an individually engraved ornament that will be mailed to the purchaser in time for Christmas day.

The names of the loved ones being honored by light purchasers will be presented both digitally on their Facebook page and in person on Dec. 14.

To purchase a light, ad or ornament, visit their website here. To participate in the Festival of Lights, visit the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital’s Facebook page, or call them at 757-302-2140.

Proceeds from this event will support technology advances, patient care and the team member’s continuing education.