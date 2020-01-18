$25k raised to support the local Girl Scout’s Leadership Experience in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — More than 500 people gathered on Saturday to support local Girl Scouts at the Cookie Classic Run in Chesapeake.

The run is hosted annually by the troops and aims to raise funds that go towards the ‘Girl Scout Leadership Experience’.

Saturday’s event was the sixth annual run held on the Great Dismal Swamp Trails. Three races were offered and included 560 registered participants.

Overall through Girl Scout Cookie Classic participants and gifts from sponsors and donors, the event raised $25,685 to support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast, a United Way agency, serves nearly 11,000 girls in grades K through 12 with the help of nearly 5,000 adult volunteers in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina

