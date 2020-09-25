2020th Baby Born at Riverside Regional Medical Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday at 8:57 a.m., Baby Boy London came into the world, and became the 2020th baby to be born at Riverside Regional Medical Center in the year 2020.

London weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long, according to the Riverside Medical Center.

The staff at the Riverside Medical Center said, “he and Mom are doing beautifully,” in a press release.

The photos were provided by the Riverside Public Relations team.

