NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Wednesday at 8:57 a.m., Baby Boy London came into the world, and became the 2020th baby to be born at Riverside Regional Medical Center in the year 2020.
London weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long, according to the Riverside Medical Center.
The staff at the Riverside Medical Center said, “he and Mom are doing beautifully,” in a press release.
The photos were provided by the Riverside Public Relations team.
Latest Posts
- Google down: Outage map shows multiple products affected
- 2020th Baby Born at Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 3
- Virginia Beach Health Department to host free COVID-19 community testing event
- Hampton Police searching for man accused of shooting at woman after argument