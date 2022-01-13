$19.5 million in funding heading to Hampton Roads to support affordable and special needs housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than $19.5 million in funding will be used to support new construction and rehabilitation of affordable and special needs housing units in the community.

The funds are part of a larger $60 million investment in communities across the Commonwealth.

“Quality, affordable housing is essential to building vibrant communities and ensuring every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “We must keep investing in the Commonwealth’s stock of affordable housing, and the Affordable and Special Needs Housing programs will continue to be a vitally important resource for vulnerable Virginians.”

The funding will specifically improve access to energy-efficient affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They will also be used to complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units.

Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, combine state and federal resources into one comprehensive application process.

Funding comes from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the National Housing Trust Fund, the Virginia Housing Trust Fund and Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency funds.

“In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic,” Northam added. “I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”

Fifty-five applications requesting more than $79 million were received for this round of funding. The funded projects will leverage over $651 million in additional federal, state, local and private lending resources.

“Housing stability is more important now than it has ever been as we turn the corner on this pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These projects will help address the affordable housing needs of the Commonwealth, protect our most vulnerable, strengthen our communities, and support our economy.”

The following are awardees in Hampton Roads and the surrounding communities:

ASPIRE | TRG Community Development LLC City of Norfolk $900,000 (VHTF) $900,000 (NHTF) $1,764,819 (HIEE)

City of Norfolk Choice Neighborhood III-R| Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority City of Newport News $700,000 (VHTF) $700,000 (NHTF) $2,000,000 (HIEE)

City of Newport News Choice Neighborhood IV-R | Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority City of Newport News $700,000 (VHTF) $700,000 (NHTF) $2,000,000 (HIEE)

City of Newport News Arbors at Birchwood | Marlyn Development Corporation City of Virginia Beach $100,000 (VHTF) $2,000,000 (HIEE)

City of Virginia Beach Brinshore Block 17 | Brinshore Development, LLC City of Norfolk $700,000 (VHTF) $700,000 (NHTF)

City of Norfolk Brinshore Block 18 | Brinshore Development, LLC City of Norfolk $700,000 (VHTF) $700,000 (NHTF)

City of Norfolk Grande Oak III | Surber Development City of Williamsburg and York County $375,062 (VHTF) $375,062 (NHTF) $499,875 (HIEE)

City of Williamsburg and York County Wellesley | Community Housing Partners City of Newport News $900,000 (VHTF) $285,000 (HIEE)

City of Newport News Cross Creek Rehab | Community Housing Partners City of Portsmouth $600,000 (VHTF) $546,000 (HIEE)

City of Portsmouth Oak Terrace | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC City of Suffolk $700,000 (VHTF)

City of Suffolk