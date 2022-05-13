WASHINGTON (WAVY) — On Friday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced that Virginia is receiving nearly $115 million in federal funds for affordable housing.

“All Virginians deserve access to safe and affordable housing, but rents and home prices have skyrocketed across Virginia in recent years,” said the Senators in a joint statement. “We’re glad that this funding will go to supporting the construction of new affordable housing units and help Virginians access more housing options.”

Warner and Kaine said the funding was awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnership (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA), and Housing Trust Fund (HTF).

Here’s a look at where the funding will go locally in Hampton Roads:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG): The CDBG program provides flexible funding to states, cities, and counties to support community development, including infrastructure, economic development projects, housing construction or rehabilitation, public facilities upgrades, homeowner assistance and more.

Chesapeake | $1,141,624

Hampton | $903,077

Newport News | $1,287,677

Norfolk | $4,435,015

Portsmouth | $1,539,655

Suffolk | $488,891

Virginia Beach | $1,968,186

HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME): The HOME program partners with nonprofits to build, buy, or rehabilitate affordable housing and provides direct rental assistance to low-income individuals. The Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill included $1.5 billion for the HOME program and was the highest level of funding in the past decade.

Chesapeake | $613,692

Newport News | $871,322

Norfolk | $1,378,254

Portsmouth | $464,737

Suffolk | $465,021

Virginia Beach | $1,163,266

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): The ESG program provides funding for emergency shelter for people in crisis, outreach and essential services to those living on the streets, re-housing services, and homeless prevention programs.

Norfolk | $382,849

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA): The HOPWA program provides housing assistance and support services to low-income individuals living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).