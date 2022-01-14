$1.8 million in funds to reduce homelessness coming to Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Governor Ralph Northam announced that more than $1.8 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants will be coming to Hampton Roads to support efforts to reduce homelessness.
The funds are part of a larger $8.2 million in grants that are aimed to increase rapid re-housing, permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless and underserved population innovation projects.
“We have made historic investments in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund at a time when the importance of affordable housing has never been more evident,” said Governor Northam. “Making sure every Virginian has a place to call home is so critical, and these grants will continue the Commonwealth’s leadership in reducing homelessness.
Officials say the $8.2 million in grants are 20 percent of this fiscal year’s Virginia Housing Trust fund investment. Those awards produce both homeownership and rental opportunities and are announced twice per year.
“The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is a critical resource for the continued construction and maintenance of much needed permanent supportive housing and innovative support programs aimed at reducing homelessness and keeping it rare, brief, and non-recurring,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These grants will assist our most vulnerable residents by providing access to services to support them as they regain stability in housing.”
The following local projects will receive 2022 Homeless Reduction Grant Awards:
- LGBT Life Center RRH- Homeless Older Adults 2022 | $467,706
- LBGT Life Center | Counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton and the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk
- LGBT Life Center Youth HOME 2022 | $398,614
- LGBT Life Center | Counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton, and the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk
- Older Adults Returning to Stability (OARS) | $149,510
- Williamsburg House of Mercy | Counties of James City and York and the City of Williamsburg
- FY22 Virginia Supportive Housing Cloverleaf and Crescent Square – Virginia Beach | $110,000
- Virginia Supportive Housing | City of Virginia Beach
- The Planning Council Homeless Elders Innovation Planning Project 2022 | $109,638
- The Planning Council | Counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton, and the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk
- FY22 Virginia Supportive Housing Gosnold and Church Street – Norfolk | $105,000
- Virginia Supportive Housing | City of Norfolk
- Samaritan House Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grant 2022 | $100,000
- Samaritan House | City of Virginia Beach
- YWCA – Housing Trust Fund Rapid Re-Housing – FY22 | $96,202
- YWCA South Hampton Roads | Counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton, and the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk
- ForKids RRH for Parenting Youth 2022 | $80,000
- ForKids Inc. | Counties of Isle of Wight and Southampton and the cities of Chesapeake, Franklin, Norfolk, and Suffolk
- Colonial Area Supportive Housing | $71,749
- Williamsburg House of Mercy | Counties of James City and York and the City of Williamsburg
- FY22 Virginia Supportive Housing Greater Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Consortium (GVPHC) PSH Pilot | $65,000
- Virginia Supportive Housing | Counties of James City and York and the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, and Williamsburg
- FY22 Virginia Supportive Housing South Bay Apartments – Portsmouth | $60,000
- FY22 Virginia Supportive Housing South Bay Apartments – Portsmouth
