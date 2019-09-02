Closings & Delays Registration

Thank you for your interest in the Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch system. This will explain the procedure to obtain an inclement weather code from WAVY-TV and FOX 43.

Our Super Doppler 10 Weather Watch System includes schools, city and government offices, the military and businesses. If you are a Preschool or Daycare facility, training or licensing school/business, a Church or Religious facility, a Small Business with less than 250 employees, a Small Group, Organization, or Non-Profit Organization, or a small Medical facility or Clinic, you will not air on WAVY-TV and FOX 43. However, you will be listed on WAVY.com and the WAVY.com mobile app.

Our closing system was created to help in the notification of employees during inclement weather. That is what the guidelines are based on. It is not based on patients, customers, and clients. It is our hope that the individual business will have a plan in place to notify their patients, customers and clients.

If you would like to apply for a Super Doppler 10 inclement weather code, please include the following information on your company letterhead or with company email signature which includes an address. Please write that you are requesting an inclement weather code, and include no more than two contact names and phone numbers. If you are a school, please include what grade levels are taught at your school. If you are a business, please include the number of people employed at your business. You can email that information to weathercode@wavy.com.

It may take at least 2 weeks to process your request.