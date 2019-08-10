Virginia Beach SPCA takes pet health on the road with the ‘Neuter Scooter’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – During the summer months, animal shelters across the country face overcrowding. To help, 10 on Your Side is partnering with local animal shelters for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide campaign to get as many animals adopted as possible.

Adoption is a good way to reduce animal overcrowding, but something else that helps is spaying and neutering your animals. That’s why the Virginia Beach SPCA has a program that will help make it easier for you.

It’s called the Neuter Scooter and its coming to a town near you.

“There are so many unspayed and neutered animals,” said Shannon Wilson, who is a vet technician at the Virginia Beach SPCA. She coordinates the Neuter Scooter, which takes pet health on the road.

Wilson said, “I grew up with animals not spayed and neutered and seeing these animals go to shelters, it was heartbreaking, so I’m here to do what I can do.”

The Neuter Scooter travels to rural parts of Hampton Roads, offering low-cost spay and neuter procedures and vaccines.

“We get all kinds of people coming with their animals and it’s great to see that these people are doing the right thing and taking care of their animals and getting them spayed and neutered,” said Wilson.

However, spaying and neutering is not just about animal overpopulation, it can also impact your animal’s overall health. “They could get cancer, female dogs can come down with an infected uterus and then it becomes emergency surgery,” said Wilson. “In the long run, it’s the best thing you can do.”

Wilson says her team’s goal is to work themselves out of a job, fully clearing the shelters.

“We would love to see that someday, that every animal in the world is spayed and neutered,” Wilson said.