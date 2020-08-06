Virginia Beach SPCA encourages adoptions during Clear the Shelters

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side is working to Clear the Shelters and help pets find their forever homes.

Kate Baldwin, who works at the Virginia Beach SPCA, said the pandemic has had an impact on the shelter.

“It’s been unlike anything we’ve experienced thus far,” said Baldwin. “We’re adapting as we go and really just trying to keep our environment safe for our staff, the public and for all of our animals. We can’t stop working because there are so many animals that depend on us every single day.”

Baldwin hopes Clear the Shelters motivates people to consider adoption.

“Clear the Shelters is a great initiative because it’s really helping us try to get our animals out of the shelter and into homes,” Baldwin said. “All month long, we’re featuring some of our very special animals on social media and on the Clear the Shelters platform to try to draw attention to some animals that are really deserving, although all animals are deserving.”

Although the coronavirus is impacting shelter operations, people are still able to visit animals at the shelter, however, they do need to make an appointment.

Baldwin said, “We’ve just tightened up our safety precautions to make sure people can still visit the animals, we’re just doing everything by appointment only. That way we can make sure we have the right amount of people in the building and that all of our animals are getting time with people who want to visit with them.”

You can find a list of participating shelters here.

