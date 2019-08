PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - The 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign expands its mission to help animals, shelters and rescues in need this year.

On Thursday, August 15, WAVY TV 10 and The Marketplace at Hilltop in Virginia Beach, join forces to collect pet supplies. The goal of the day-long drive is to offset the high cost of pet food and all the necessities shelter and rescue pets need while they await their fur-ever home.