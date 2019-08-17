Thousands participate in Clear the Shelters event across the country to find rescue animals a home

Clear the Shelters
Credit – Heritage Humane Society

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – For the third year in a row, 10 On Your Side has partnered with Clear the Shelters, and many have participated this year locally as well as across the country.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide community-driven initiative developed by NBC and hosted yearly to help animals in local shelters find their forever homes. This year we had lots of participants across Hampton Roads.

Check out these photos of local rescues finding their “furrever” homes.

Photo Courtesy – Heritage Humane Society
Photo Courtesy – Heritage Humane Society
Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Humane Society
Photo Courtesy – Heritage Humane Society
Photo Courtesy – Heritage Humane Society
Photo Courtesy – Heritage Humane Society
Photo Courtesy – Chesapeake Humane Society
Photo Courtesy – Chesapeake Humane Society

Check the full list of the 22 Hampton Roads and North Carolina organizations participating in Clear the Shelters today here and find your new best friend.

Clear the Shelters Map

About Clear the Shelters

Nearly 700 shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive.

