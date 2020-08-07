The Time Is Meow: Clear The Shelters Hosts ‘Bark Week’

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.
Animal Aid Society
80 Butler Farm Rd
Hampton, VA 23666
757-871-5727
CAT Team 7

Norfolk, VA
757-537-8307
Chesapeake Animal Services
2100 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake, VA 22320
Chesapeake Humane Society
312 N. Battlefield Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-546-5355
Currituck Animal Shelter

140 Aviation Pkwy
Barco, North Carolina 2791
252-453-8682

Gloucester Mathews Humane Society

6620 Jackson Lane
Gloucester, VA 23061
804-693-5520

Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center

222 W. 21st St Suite F317
Norfolk, VA 23517
757-432-9222

Heritage Humane Society

430 Waller Mill Road
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

13044 Poor House Rd.
Isle of Wight, VA 23397
757-365-6318

Lil Roar Cat Rescue
5113 South Lake Road
Virginia Beach, Virginia 23455
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center
5585 Sabre Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
Norfolk SPCA
916 Ballentine Boulevard
Norfolk, VA 23504
SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina
102 Enterprise Drive
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Operation Save a Shelter Dog
Zuni, VA 23898
757-375-5523
Outer Banks SPCA
1031 Driftwood Drive
Manteo, NC 27954
252-475-5620
PAWS of Hertford County
231 Mt. Moriah Rd
Winton, NC 27855
757-510-6667
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
5843 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23605
Peninsula SPCA
523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
Portsmouth Humane Society
4022 Seaboard Court
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Poquson Animal Welfare Sanctuary
PO BOX 2204
Poquoson, VA 23662
Suffolk Animal Care Center
124 Forest Glen Drive
Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Humane Society
412 Kings Fork Rd
Suffolk, VA 23434
757-538-3030
Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Virginia Beach Animal Care & Control Center
341 S Birdneck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Clear The Shelters “Bark Week” powered by Google Meet is showcasing shelter pets with the hopes of virtually connecting available animals with adoptive families across the country.

The “Bark Week” events take place Aug. 10 to 14 virtually at 4 p.m. local time in select cities with the following partner organizations.

  • Aug. 10 in Huntington, New York (Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center)
  • Aug. 11 in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania SPCA)
  • Aug. 12 in Chicago (Chicago Animal Care and Control)
  • Aug. 13 in Pasadena (Pasadena Humane Society)
  • Aug. 14 in Irving, Texas (Irving Animal Services)

Imagine online speed dating but with animals.

Event hosts Jacque Reid and Johnny Bananas highlight shelter pets that are in need of forever homes from the animal shelters. Advance registration is encouraged here.

Attendees are welcome to submit questions in the chat, and a shelter representative will answer questions about the animal on camera.

Links to the shelter’s website and animal biographies will be available in the chat. 

Now in its sixth year, Clear The Shelters, an initiative of NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo Local Group, has facilitated more than 410,000 shelter pet adoptions across the United States. This year, the “Adopt & Donate” monthlong campaign has gone virtual and has more than 1,000 participating shelters.

