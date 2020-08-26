Suffolk Humane Society helping pets find forever homes amid pandemic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 10 on Your Side is proud to be part of a nationwide program to “Clear the Shelters.”

All month long, we’ve been working to find as many dogs and cats forever homes as possible.

This is the fourth summer we’ve partnered with area shelters to promote pet adoption.

At the Suffolk Humane Society, they care for kittens until they are 12 weeks old and can be spayed and neutered.

“With all of our cats, we have two different Pet Smart locations which is Chesapeake Square and Harbor View,” said Kerri Shallcross, who is the shelter’s executive director. “If they are interested, they just fill out the application and our coordinator gets with them. For our dogs, they’re on our website. If they’re interested, they’d fill out the application and then our coordinator will get with them and make arrangements for a meet-and-greet.”

Right now, Shallcross is caring for a week-old kitten. A Suffolk resident found it on the side of the road and its mother was nowhere to be found.

“She’s only about a week old and you can tell because her eyes are open and her ears aren’t yet. So when the ears open, they’re about 10 days old,” said Shallcross. “She’ll stay with us, we’ll bottle feed her, get her all nice and healthy and then when she’s able to eat on her own, she’ll stay here at the office.”

Click here for a list of shelters participating in this year’s Clear the Shelters.

