Science Explains Why Dog Really Is Man’s (and Woman’s) Best Friend

WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 want you to take part in the annual 10 On Your Side Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.
Animal Aid Society
80 Butler Farm Rd
Hampton, VA 23666
757-871-5727
CAT Team 7

Norfolk, VA
757-537-8307
Chesapeake Animal Services
2100 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake, VA 22320
Chesapeake Humane Society
312 N. Battlefield Blvd.
Chesapeake, VA 23320
757-546-5355
Currituck Animal Shelter

140 Aviation Pkwy
Barco, North Carolina 2791
252-453-8682

Gloucester Mathews Humane Society

6620 Jackson Lane
Gloucester, VA 23061
804-693-5520

Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center

222 W. 21st St Suite F317
Norfolk, VA 23517
757-432-9222

Heritage Humane Society

430 Waller Mill Road
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Isle of Wight Animal Shelter

13044 Poor House Rd.
Isle of Wight, VA 23397
757-365-6318

Lil Roar Cat Rescue
5113 South Lake Road
Virginia Beach, Virginia 23455
Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center
5585 Sabre Road
Norfolk, VA 23502
Norfolk SPCA
916 Ballentine Boulevard
Norfolk, VA 23504
SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina
102 Enterprise Drive
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Operation Save a Shelter Dog
Zuni, VA 23898
757-375-5523
Outer Banks SPCA
1031 Driftwood Drive
Manteo, NC 27954
252-475-5620
PAWS of Hertford County
231 Mt. Moriah Rd
Winton, NC 27855
757-510-6667
Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
5843 Jefferson Avenue
Newport News, VA 23605
Peninsula SPCA
523 J. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Newport News, VA 23601
Portsmouth Humane Society
4022 Seaboard Court
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Poquson Animal Welfare Sanctuary
PO BOX 2204
Poquoson, VA 23662
Suffolk Animal Care Center
124 Forest Glen Drive
Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Suffolk Humane Society
412 Kings Fork Rd
Suffolk, VA 23434
757-538-3030
Virginia Beach SPCA
3040 Holland Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23453
Virginia Beach Animal Care & Control Center
341 S Birdneck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23451

It’s no secret that the bond between a human and their pet can be a powerful one. Scientists say dogs have likely been “man’s best friend” for thousands of years. But beyond an endless supply of slobbery kisses and games of fetch, what about spending time with our dogs makes us so happy and calm? 

“One of the main mental health benefits of having a pet is companionship,” Lois Krahn, Professor of Psychiatry at Mayo Clinic in Arizona, told NBCLX.

Krahn said something as simple as petting your dog releases a chemical in your brain that makes you feel safe.

“When a human pets an animal, a dog or a cat, the brain releases Oxytocin, which is a chemical that is kind of a nesting, care taking chemical that can enhance our sense of well-being,” Krahn explained. “There’s been research shown that people who spend time caring for their companion animals can be more relaxed. And that is evidenced because they may have better control of blood pressure with fewer blood pressure spikes.”

Krahn, who is a specialist in sleep medicine, also said pet owners may have slower heart rate and a degree of muscle relaxation that non-pet owners may not.

At the end of a long day, some pets can even help their humans sleep better.

“Sleep issues could potentially improve due to the presence of a companion animal,” said Dr. Krahn, “This is based on several assumptions; that the animal is mature and happy, the animal is a reasonable size, not overly large, but having a companion animal nearby at night can help combat the feeling of being alone or being lonely because the animals there and the person is not truly alone,” Dr. Krahn said.

Even though our dogs can’t track time, they can also help create healthy routines in their humans’ lives.

“They know when it’s time to eat, they know when it’s time to go out, and they can be fairly structured and then help create more structure for their owner. People who are dog owners who take their dogs for walks tend to be in better physical shape.”

In a time of social distancing, and with more and more of our personal and professional interactions moving online, having a furry friend could go a long way.

I believe that a pandemic is a major challenge to mental health because there are so many changes. We are social beings, so keeping distance from other people for the sake of preventing illness is very hard. Some people who live alone have been by themselves for weeks and weeks. At this point, also there’s so much uncertainty about jobs, the economy, and financial security. That’s a huge source of worry for many of us.”

Pets are a big responsibility, and they certainly can’t solve all of your problems. Keeping a healthy mind and body takes work. But going through it with a pet who loves you unconditionally can really help along the way. 

Correction: Due to an editing error the chemical Oxytocin was originally misidentified. We apologize for this error.

