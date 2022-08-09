Fostering, adopting, donating, and reuniting pets with owners are all ways to help

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Humane Society is out of space and needs Hampton Roads’ help to keep pets from being euthanized.

The shelter is seeking help through fostering, adopting, reuniting pets with owners or donating supplies.

Medium and large dogs are in need of fostering. It is free and all supplies are provided. Reach out to (757) 414-6478 or pethelp@portsmouthhumanesociety.org to foster.

Animals are also looking to get adopted and can be found, here.

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to claim your lost pet. Photos or record of ownership and photo ID is required for claiming.

Donations are also in need as the shelter occupancy has increased drastically since last year. Click here to donate towards food, medical, and staffing.

